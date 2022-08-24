The next steps for the Twin Falls City Council candidates

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — 23 candidates have applied for the open Twin Falls City Council position.

On this upcoming Monday night’s city council meeting, all 23 candidates will be present.

Each candidate will be given 5 to 7 minutes to speak in front of the current council, with a time for questions at the end.

Josh Palmer, with the city of Twin Falls, says it is great to see how many candidates are interested in the position.

It is unknown when the council will decide who gets the council seat though.

“I think the question we’ve been asked the most is if the council will make a decision on this upcoming Monday and I don’t know.... I would expect not just because we expect this meeting could go fairly late with the number of candidates who will be speaking,” said Josh Palmer.

Anyone is welcome to attend the city council meeting, it begins at 5:00 p.m. at the Twin Falls City Council Chambers.

