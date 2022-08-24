Sen. Crapo to visit Murtaugh on Thursday to talk about inflation on Idaho’s agriculture industry.

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — On Thursday, Idaho Senator Mike Crapo will be joining Idaho Farm Bureau leaders to talk about how inflation is impacting Idaho’s agriculture industry.

In a press release, The Idaho Farm Bureau says farmers say their total production costs have increased about 20% this year.

According to a recent study by the Idaho Grower-Shippers Association, the cost of packaging spuds in Idaho has risen 47% over the past two years.

That total includes labor costs increasing 28%, the cost of repairs being up 17%, the cost of chemicals increasing 48% and the cost of scooping and hauling potatoes from storage rising 31%.

“As you have heard, fertilizer has gone up double, triple, in some cases quadrupled, year over year in price. Fertilizer is generally 16% of a farmers overall cost. So, you do the math. So, when your fertilizer cost double or triple do the math. Huge increase and fuel is a close second.” Said Sean Ellis, Idaho Farm Bureau.

The news conference will take place Aug. 25th at 2 p.m. in Murtaugh.

The address for the news conference is, 3060 North 4700 East, Murtaugh, ID, 83344. This location is about 30 minutes east of Twin Falls.

