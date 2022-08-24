Sen. Crapo to visit Murtaugh on Thursday to talk about inflation on Idaho’s agriculture industry.

In a press release, The Idaho Farm Bureau says farmers say their total production costs have increased about 20% this year.
Idaho Farm Bureau says farmers say their total production costs have increased about 20% this...
Idaho Farm Bureau says farmers say their total production costs have increased about 20% this year.(Photo by Rissa Shaw)
By Steve Kirch
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 5:02 PM MDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — On Thursday, Idaho Senator Mike Crapo will be joining Idaho Farm Bureau leaders to talk about how inflation is impacting Idaho’s agriculture industry.

In a press release, The Idaho Farm Bureau says farmers say their total production costs have increased about 20% this year.

According to a recent study by the Idaho Grower-Shippers Association, the cost of packaging spuds in Idaho has risen 47% over the past two years.

That total includes labor costs increasing 28%, the cost of repairs being up 17%, the cost of chemicals increasing 48% and the cost of scooping and hauling potatoes from storage rising 31%.

“As you have heard, fertilizer has gone up double, triple, in some cases quadrupled, year over year in price. Fertilizer is generally 16% of a farmers overall cost. So, you do the math. So, when your fertilizer cost double or triple do the math. Huge increase and fuel is a close second.” Said Sean Ellis, Idaho Farm Bureau.

The news conference will take place Aug. 25th at 2 p.m. in Murtaugh.

The address for the news conference is, 3060 North 4700 East, Murtaugh, ID, 83344. This location is about 30 minutes east of Twin Falls.

Copyright 2022 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ISP investigating fatal crash in Twin Falls
ISP investigating fatal crash in Twin Falls
Deputies recover body from Lucky Peak Reservoir.
Body recovered from Lucky Peak Reservoir
missing person
UPDATE: ISP cancels Endangered Missing Person Alert
Idaho’s Demographics Changing at Unprecedented Rates
University of Idaho: Idaho’s demographics changing at unprecedented rates
Two people were taken to the hospital, following a car fire in Jerome Thursday
Two injured following car fire in Jerome

Latest News

In this week’s Behind the Business, we take a look at Shaw Sisters Creations, and how they took...
Behind the Business: Shaw Sisters Creations
City of Twin Falls
The next steps for the Twin Falls City Council candidates
School resource officers gifted new body armor.
Cassia County School Resource Officers thankful for new body armor
Rise and Shine: A tattoo of your dog
Rise and Shine: A tattoo of your dog