Twenty two applicants eye Twin Falls City Council seat

By Steve Kirch
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 6:30 PM MDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — According the the City if Twin Falls website, “22 qualified applicants will vie for the open seat on the Twin Falls City Council”. The applicants will be given an opportunity to speak at the next city council meeting on Monday, Aug. 29. at 5pm, and make the case why he or she is the best person to represent the people of Twin Falls. Those candidates include:

  • Patrick Paterson
  • Eddie “Steve” Marin
  • Neli Christensen
  • Charles Lewis
  • Brian Bell
  • Christopher Cardinet
  • Reylene Abbott
  • Michael Shaffer
  • Craig Kelley
  • Robert Beauregard
  • Terry C. McCurdy
  • Grayson Stone
  • Gerardo Munoz
  • Diane Feagins
  • Patty Cameron
  • Joshua Callen
  • Aaron Wert
  • Linda Brugger
  • Cassandra Hieovas
  • James Craigg
  • Ben Woodbury
  • Alexandra Caval

The person chosen will be serving the remainder of current councilman Shawn Barigar’s term. That individual may also run in the November 2023 re-election. Barigar announced last month he is resigning his seat on the city council to apply for the City of Twin Falls Economic Development Director position. Idaho code states that the mayor has the authority to appoint a qualified candidate, with the consent of the City Council

