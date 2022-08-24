Twin Falls business is selling an adrenaline rush

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —A business in Twin Falls is promising to take people on the ride of their life, and Twin Falls is one of a few places, maybe in the world, where the owner can offer the experience.

“It is the king of all adrenaline rushes. You really can’t put it into words you have to experience it,” said David Helton

About 15 months ago Helton opened up a business called Base Jump the Bridge. He doesn’t teach people how to base jump, but he offers tandem base jumps off the Perrine Bridge for people who want to base jump but don’t know how.

“What we are trying to do is bring more people into the sport, and make more people aware of it by taking first-time jumpers,” Helton said.

He also said the roughly 500-foot drop off the bridge can be therapeutic for people who are scared of heights or introverted. However, Helton said one of his biggest success stories was helping a young girl who was being bullied in school.

“[she said] I’m not athletic, I get picked on a lot. I don’t have a lot of friends. I want to do this to have something for myself. To prove to myself that I can do anything I want something they (kids in school) have never done before,” Helton said.

He later found out that the tandem base jump from Perrine Bridge did help change the girl’s life for the better when he received an email from the girl’s mother.

Helton said the email from the mother said, “Everything has changed. She is a popular girl now. She is very confident.”

It has also been an eye-opening experience for the roughly 200 people he has taken out to tandem base jump from the bridge. Some have become repeat customers.

“Everything. So much excitement. New people. New adventures,” said Lindsay Euvon, who has tandem base jumped more than ten times with Helton. She also said her daughter has tandem base jumped with him.

Helton jokingly said every jump with a customer is an experience

“It just goes from ‘no, I’m scared’, to ‘yeah, freedom’. They (customers) are so happy,” Helton said.

However, his biggest partner in this business adventure is the Perrine Bridge, where it is legal to base jump year-round.

“This is the premiere spot, man. We can come and pack up in the grass. Hang out. The cops aren’t going to chase us away,” Helton said.

Anyone interested in tandem base jumping or learning more about Base Jump the Bridge can go to: basejumpthebridge.com

