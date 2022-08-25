TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A special legislative session will begin next Thursday to discuss how to spend Idaho’s record budget surplus.

KMVT’s Zach Bruhl looks at how education officials are responding to news that millions of dollars could be heading their way.

$330 million dollars could be heading to Idaho’s education system, Governor Brad Little announced Tuesday, when he called for a special legislative session on September 1st.

The proposed bill, which has over 50 co-sponsors, would be an historic moment in Idaho.

“This is going to be the largest investment in education in Idaho history. This is something we Democrats have been pushing for as long as I’ve been in office and before that,” said Rep. Ilana Rubel, House Minority Leader.

Idaho currently ranks next to last in per-pupil spending, but middle-of-the-pack in education according to World Population Review data and State Superintendent Sherri Ybarra believes this investment will improve those marks.

“I’m confident you’ll see that Idaho will make it to the top-10,” said Sherri Ybarra, State Superintendent.

The bill does have to get through the legislative process, and Idaho GOP Chairwoman Dorothy Moon released a statement Wednesday morning, saying, in part,

“Democrat-backed tax increases—even those masquerading as funding for education programs—are the last thing Idaho’s working people need,” said Moon.

That sentiment has Rubel worried about what may take place come September 1st.

“There is nothing to stop the Republicans from coming back during session and saying, ‘we’ll just subtract that $330 million from the General Fund dollars,” said Rubel.

One aspect of the bill enacts an advisory vote, giving Idahoans a chance this November to tell lawmakers how they feel about increased spending in education.

“A chance for the people of Idaho to say, yes I like this or no I don’t like this, and the upshot really is just political pressure,” said Rubel.

If the bill gets through as is, Idaho’s Board of Education is already preparing to take practical steps such as increased pay, targeted recruitment and more to make sure the money is well spent.

“The ownness is going to be on us and our entire educational system to now show return on that investment.”

