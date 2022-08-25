DHS shuts down disinformation board

The Department of Homeland Security’s disinformation board has officially been disbanded.
The Department of Homeland Security’s disinformation board has officially been disbanded.(Source: DHS)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 7:50 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (CNN) - The Department of Homeland Security’s disinformation board has officially been disbanded.

The board was originally intended to coordinate the department’s activities related to fighting disinformation aimed at the U.S. public.

However, intense Republican-led backlash forced it to be put on hold back in May.

Nina Jankowicz, an expert on Russian disinformation, resigned at that time because the future of the board seemed uncertain.

GOP lawmakers accused her of being biased because of her past tweets on Hunter Biden’s laptop and the discredited Steele dossier.

Even though the board no longer exists, DHS officials said they will continue the fight against disinformation that undermines America’s security.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ISP investigating fatal crash in Twin Falls
ISP investigating fatal crash in Twin Falls
Deputies recover body from Lucky Peak Reservoir.
Body recovered from Lucky Peak Reservoir
missing person
UPDATE: ISP cancels Endangered Missing Person Alert
Idaho’s Demographics Changing at Unprecedented Rates
University of Idaho: Idaho’s demographics changing at unprecedented rates
Two people were taken to the hospital, following a car fire in Jerome Thursday
Two injured following car fire in Jerome

Latest News

Professional tennis player Novak Djokovic is pictured in this photo from June 17, 2018....
Unvaccinated Djokovic out of US Open; can’t travel to States
4 charts that show what Biden’s student loan forgiveness means for America
Pete Arredondo, the police chief of Uvalde schools, faces possible firing Wednesday after a...
Uvalde school police chief fired for response to shooting
Ukraine officials say the Russian military has killed three nuclear power plant workers in...
Death toll from train station attack in Ukraine rises to 25
The study found racket sports, running and walking all helped decrease the risk of early death.
Walking, racket sports lower risk of early death, study says