Fish and Game continues to fight elk depredation throughout Southern Idaho

Elk are back after a century
Elk are back after a century(Mark Bias | WDTV)
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 5:38 PM MDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Fish and Game says due to their efforts to minimize depredation issues, they have seen less of it this summer compared to years past.

The Fish and Game has worked with the private land owners to allow depredation hunts to occur on land owners property.

Fish and Game has also conducted hazing techniques to try and scare the elk off of the private property.

That isn’t to say they haven’t seen depredation issues this summer, but it has been much less than year’s past.

“We have a couple issues going on right now, and it’s mostly elk in standing corn which is has kind of been a long standing battle within the Magic Valley region because it’s a very difficult issue to address because those animals kind of hole up in the corn fields and they are difficult to get at and typically they are only coming out during night time hours,” said Miranda Reinson, a regional wildlife biologist.

Reinson does say that it has been great to see the private land owners being receptive to allowing hunters on their property for those elk depredation hunts.

