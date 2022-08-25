Gridiron Grind: Raft River wants to get back to the state title game for the third straight year

MALTA, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Raft River Trojans have made two straight 1A Division 1 state title games. This year, they want to win that elusive championship trophy.

The community’s support will be there either way.

“The old-timers come out of the woodwork for football in this community and there’s so much support for it, it’s unbelievable,” said head coach Chad Evans.

“Our community comes out every single week, watches us, doesn’t matter if it’s on the road or if it’s at home, they come out and just support,” said senior quarterback Tate Whitaker.

In the last two seasons, the community has gotten to support a Snake River Conference champion and a state runner-up.

This year, the Trojans want to finish off with a state title, but some of the newer guys will have to lead them there.

“We got to replace our whole O-line, it’s back to typical Raft River kids, we’re not big at all, even our linemen are going to be small,” Evans said.

But that doesn’t mean the Trojans will get away from their ground-and-pound offense, especially with guys like senior quarterback Tate Whitaker and running back Kole Spencer back for their senior seasons.

“I think our style of football has kind of spoken for itself over the years, but the thing that we’ve lacked over the last little bit is mental toughness, and that’s, as a coaching staff, that’s what we’ve chosen to emphasize this year,” Evans said.

In the last two seasons, Raft River has played Oakley five times, winning twice. However, two of the losses and lack of mental fortitude came in the state title game. So the Trojans know they have to be better knowing the road to the title goes through the Hornets.

“We’ve learned, we went through that stage twice now so hopefully this year we have a different outcome,” Spencer said.

Raft River opens its season September 2 at Kamiah. The Trojans play at Oakley on September 16.

Copyright 2022 KMVT. All rights reserved.