Local man injured in workplace accident after falling 25 feet

JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A man is recovering from a fall at Triple C Concrete that occurred Wednesday morning.

Jerome County Sheriff’s Deputies arrived on scene at just before eight a.m.

According to deputy Colton Crockett, a 60-year-old employee suffered a 25-foot fall and had significant injuries.

The SORT team extricated the victim who was transported to a trauma center, courtesy of Air Saint Luke’s.

Other agencies assisting in the response included Jerome City and Rural Fire Departments, SIRCOMM, plus Magic Valley Paramedics.

