Murtaugh resident awarded Spirit of Idaho award from Senator Crapo

KIMBERLY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — One Murtaugh resident was honored this morning with the Spirit of Idaho award from Senator Mike Crapo.

“We welcome you all here and I just want to present you with this award, of course here is the flag, and both certificates, with the spirit of Idaho,” said Senator Mike Crapo at a ceremony in Kimberly Thursday morning.

Forrest Andersen was awarded with the Spirit of Idaho award from Senator Crapo for all of his work he did to outfit every school resource officer with rifle rated body armor for them to wear at all times. Officer Arrington with the Kimberly Police Department says the school resource officers are so thankful for this gift.

“We appreciate this being given to us, we are going to run into the fight, now we are just going to run into the fight a little more prepared, and we appreciate that, thank you so much,” said Officer Arrington.

Forrest says he just came up with the idea, but it was the entire Magic Valley community that came together to raise money to be able to do this.

“This was an unselfish, really grassroots effort that made this happen,” said Andersen.

Senator Crapo says it is the people like Forrest that make Idaho so great, which is why he was so honored to give him this award Thursday morning.

“It shows the people as examples who show the Spirit of Idaho, and as Forrest said, there are tons of people in Idaho, right here in these communities that you listed, who shared in creating this award, who shared in the spirit of Idaho to move forward,” said Andersen.

Forrest says he hopes the officers know just how much the community cares about the officers and the children at the schools.

“Hope that the day that he needs them never comes, but should that day come, he is able to stay in the fight, and he is able to go home to his family and all of our kids are able to come home to us,” said Andersen.

