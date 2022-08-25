Salute to Idaho Agriculture: Branching Out Nursery

BELLEVUE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Many Idahoans take their food into their own hands, and for this week’s Salute to Idaho Agriculture, we tell you about a Bellevue couple who is hoping to teach more people about the importance of that hands-on food reality.

Thirty years ago, Sofie Wilkes and her husband Jon took their shared passion for gardening and started Bellevue’s Branching Out Nursery.

“We just wanted to develop more in the valley and decided this was the place to do it,” said Sofie Wilkes, Branching Out Nursery.

For the Wilkes, the joy they felt caring for their own gardens was only increased when they began to share their love for gardening with those around them.

“To see the end-result a few years down the road; something that is flourishing, something that is giving back to our environment. That is one of the best things about the green industry,” said Wilkes.

Not only do the Wilkes aim to change one garden at a time, but they also hope to have an impact on how people view the potential of their yards.

“Part of our mission statement is to encourage people, families, to grow their own fruit trees, shrubs and edible vines,” said Wilkes.

Wilkes adds the idea of edible gardens can teach everyone to have a closer relationship with their food, something many have learned the value of throughout the past few years.

Further, caring for one’s own food can allow people to connect with their land.

“You can teach the next generation that is how we become good stewards of the land. We respect what we do, and we benefit from all the good things we are able to achieve with our edible gardens,” said Wilkes.

Copyright 2022 KMVT. All rights reserved.