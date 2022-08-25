Sen. Crapo visits southern Idaho to discuss inflation on Idaho’s farms

MURTAUGH, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — On Thursday, Idaho Senator Mike Crapo was in the Magic Valley and held a press conference to address the rise of inflation on Idaho’s agricultural industries.

In partnership with Idaho Farm Bureau, Senator Crapo spoke to a small gathering of local politicians, farmers, and members of the media.

Sen. Crapo opened the press conference by discussing the impacts that inflation is having on the agriculture industry.

From the price of gas and diesel, down to the basic costs of operating materials like rope and tires, inflation is impacting every aspect of farming operations across the state.

The Senator is hoping that this week’s announcement from Governor Littles office, calling for a special legislative session, will help ease the burden placed on Idaho’s agriculture industry.

“I hope they do talk about inflation, and I very much support the governor’s approach to this. The bottom line here is that we need to utilize our resources in a way that provides support and help for our taxpayers who are now getting slammed by Washington D.C., but we also need to pay attention to our markets and our economy. I’m confident that’s what Governor Little will do.” Said Sen. Mike Crapo.

Representatives from Idaho Farm Bureau also spoke to the crowd about the impacts that inflation is having on their pocketbooks.

With the Special Legislative session set to get underway September 1st, education budgets are expected to take center stage, so Gem State farmers will have to wait and see just how much of Idaho’s surplus will go towards Idaho’s agriculture industry.

