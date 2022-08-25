Wendell volleyball comes back to beat Dietrich; prep sports roundup

High school volleyball kicked off Wednesday
By Jack Schemmel
Aug. 25, 2022
WENDELL, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Wendell Trojans dropped the first two sets but won the next three against Dietrich to open their volleyball season.

Wendell 3, Dietrich 2 17-25, 21-25, 25-23, 25-21, 17-15

Jenna Wensink had nine kills for the Trojans.

OTHER SCORES

Castleford 3, Camas County 0

Kimberly 3, Snake River 2

GIRLS SOCCER

Kimberly 1, Wendell 1

Buhl 10, Gooding 0

Filer 2, Bliss 1

Sun Valley Community School 8, Declo 0

BOYS SOCCER

Wendell 3, Kimberly 1

Gooding 2, Buhl 1

