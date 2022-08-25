Wendell volleyball comes back to beat Dietrich; prep sports roundup
High school volleyball kicked off Wednesday
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 9:45 AM MDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
WENDELL, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Wendell Trojans dropped the first two sets but won the next three against Dietrich to open their volleyball season.
Wendell 3, Dietrich 2 17-25, 21-25, 25-23, 25-21, 17-15
Jenna Wensink had nine kills for the Trojans.
OTHER SCORES
Castleford 3, Camas County 0
Kimberly 3, Snake River 2
GIRLS SOCCER
Kimberly 1, Wendell 1
Buhl 10, Gooding 0
Filer 2, Bliss 1
Sun Valley Community School 8, Declo 0
BOYS SOCCER
Wendell 3, Kimberly 1
Gooding 2, Buhl 1
