Bedke: Speaker of the House weighs in on upcoming special legislative session

The proposal could impact the Magic Valley tremendously if it does in fact become law.
By Zach Bruhl
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 10:25 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The news of increased funding for Idaho schools swirled around the state this week, with education officials and lawmakers celebrating what could be a historic bill for the Gem State.

On Thursday, KMVT spoke with Speaker of the House Scott Bedke, who tells us the proposal could impact the Magic Valley tremendously if it does in fact become law.

He spoke about how, for years, his constituents have told him stories about their schools are ‘scrambling for teachers’.

This bill would go a long way toward changing that.

“We can have high-quality, motivated, well-paid teachers in every classroom, their health insurance can be on par with other state employees and that we can attract kids into the profession. Even more importantly, pay the ones that are already in there.” Said Speaker of the House, Scott Bedke.

The bill will be discussed a week from Thursday at a special legislative session. It also includes tax rebates and a new, flat tax rate of 5.8%.

