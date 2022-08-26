BLM officials launch investigation after pilot reports laser being pointed into aircraft

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A laser aimed at a Bureau of Land Management airplane has launched an investigation in southern Idaho.

During an aid run fighting the Moose Fire on July 15th or 16th, a BLM water tanker was returning to Magic Valley Regional Airport when pilots were targeted with a laser pointed into the cockpit, impairing the pilot’s vision.

Thankfully, the pilots were able to safely land the plane, but this type of exposure could have dire consequences.

BLM special agents are turning to the public for information about the incident.

“Anybody that has any information of individuals near there that potentially have done this thing in the past or if they heard someone talking about doing it. Even if it was just a mistake, we still need to know so we can correct it,” said Kelsey Brizendine, Bureau of Land Management.

If you know anything about who could have been involved, you can contact Kelsey Brizendine with the Bureau of Land Management at 208-732-7315.

