BLM officials launch investigation after pilot reports laser being pointed into aircraft

Thankfully, the pilots were able to safely land the plane, but this type of exposure could have dire consequences.
A single engine air tanker (SEAT) photo courtesy Bureau of Land Management
A single engine air tanker (SEAT) photo courtesy Bureau of Land Management(KOTA)
By Zach Bruhl
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 5:37 PM MDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A laser aimed at a Bureau of Land Management airplane has launched an investigation in southern Idaho.

During an aid run fighting the Moose Fire on July 15th or 16th, a BLM water tanker was returning to Magic Valley Regional Airport when pilots were targeted with a laser pointed into the cockpit, impairing the pilot’s vision.

Thankfully, the pilots were able to safely land the plane, but this type of exposure could have dire consequences.

BLM special agents are turning to the public for information about the incident.

“Anybody that has any information of individuals near there that potentially have done this thing in the past or if they heard someone talking about doing it. Even if it was just a mistake, we still need to know so we can correct it,” said Kelsey Brizendine, Bureau of Land Management.

If you know anything about who could have been involved, you can contact Kelsey Brizendine with the Bureau of Land Management at 208-732-7315.

Copyright 2022 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ISP investigating fatal crash in Twin Falls
ISP investigating fatal crash in Twin Falls
Deputies recover body from Lucky Peak Reservoir.
Body recovered from Lucky Peak Reservoir
missing person
UPDATE: ISP cancels Endangered Missing Person Alert
The Magic Valley community is coming together to support the family of a rider who was injured...
Family sets up GoFundMe account for injured rider at Cassia County Rodeo
Idaho’s Demographics Changing at Unprecedented Rates
University of Idaho: Idaho’s demographics changing at unprecedented rates

Latest News

Pro-Life and Pro-Choice advocates discuss ‘stay’ on Idaho’s new abortion law
Pro-Life and Pro-Choice advocates discuss ‘stay’ on Idaho’s new abortion law
Twin Falls County Fair setup begins
Setup begins for the Twin Falls County Fair
St. Luke's Magic Valley Medical Center in Twin Falls (Source: KMVT)
Fit and Well Idaho: Applications open for community health improvement grants
Twin Falls Sheriff's Office
Twin Falls Sheriff’s Office seeking information following early morning pursuit