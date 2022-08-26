Fit and Well Idaho: Applications open for community health improvement grants

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Applications are now being accepted for community health improvement fund grants.

Community health improvement fund grants are one way that St. Luke’s of the Magic Valley is able to support different community health needs in the community.

Non-profits, schools, and other community based services can now apply for a grant to help improve their services or better their mission.

Since they began offering this program, they have been able to give out millions of dollars to help the community.

“Since 2006 forward, we’ve given over 2 million dollars, or close to it I believe, in funding to our community organizations, that’s things like senior centers, food pantries, voices against violence, magic valley suicide awareness and prevention,” said Kyli Gough, the community health manager at St. Luke’s.

The application opened today and is open until September 15.

