Gridiron Grind: Camas County is ready to prove last year was no fluke

FAIRFIELD, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — After pulling a massive upset in the first round of the 1A Division 2 playoffs over North Gem last year, the Camas County Mushers are ready for more this football season.

“We’re going for ‘Year of the Musher’, take two,″ said running back Troy Smith.

“I’m as anxious as I could be, I’m more excited than I’ve ever been in my whole life,” said fellow tailback Marcus Staley.

The Camas County football team can finally take the gridiron Friday. They play Rockland at home, which is a special place.

“I was born and raised here, my mother was born and raised and graduated here, and just love this small town, this community,” said head coach Rusty Kramer. “As you can see on this field, there’s no stadium or wires, string, there’s fans standing right beside you yelling on the sidelines, and it’s just a very close-knit community.”

Fans should find themselves cheering a lot for coach Kramer’s Mushers this fall.

“They should be ready to watch some touchdowns because we’re going to score them,” Smith said.

“We have lots of athletic characteristics we’re going to bring to the field this year, and I’m really excited to see them put it out there,” said Staley.

The squad returns all but a couple of players and will feature a roster of over 20 guys.

“This year will be a lot more up-tempo, a lot more spread out offense, especially with that depth, and we can run guys in,” Kramer said.

After last year’s taste, the Mushers have higher expectations this fall.

“I expect to be right there competing for the conference championship this year and make some more noise in the playoffs,” Kramer said.

Carey has moved up to 1A Divison 1, so the Sawtooth Conference is more up for grabs than it has been in recent memory.

Copyright 2022 KMVT. All rights reserved.