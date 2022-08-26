Moe, Margaret G.

RUPERT—Margaret Gutierez Moe, age 90, of Rupert, passed away peacefully at home on August 24, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Twin Falls, Idaho on September 27, 1931, to Isabel Udave and Joe Gutierez. She was one of six children.

Margaret graduated from Declo High School in 1949, before attending business college in Twin Falls. She was happily married to Arvid Moe for over 51 years. Margaret worked for and retired from the Utah State Tax Commission in Salt Lake City. Together, she and Arvid resided in both Spokane, Washington and Salt Lake City, Utah before moving back to Rupert in 2016.

Margaret was preceded in death by her husband Arvid in 2018; her two brothers, Manuel Gutierez, and Peter Gutierez; and her sister, Dolores Dotterweich.

She is survived by two sisters, Florence Gunderson of Pocatello, and Isabel Chave Gepner of Phoenix, Arizona. Margaret is also survived by her children, Louis Adamson of Gainesville, Georgia, Robin (Glenda) Adamson of Ridgecrest, California, Joe (Debi) Adamson of Austin, Texas, Laura Gamboa of Rupert, Idaho, and Ted (Jana) Moe of Montrose, Colorado; in addition, she leaves behind numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, August 29, 2022, at Gem Memorial Gardens, located at 2435 Overland Ave., in Burley, with Pastor Dan Hendricks officiating.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

