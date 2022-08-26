Pro-Life and Pro-Choice advocates discuss ‘stay’ on Idaho’s new abortion law

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A stay on part of Idaho’s new abortion law protects the right to emergency procedures for pregnant persons. But will it last…?

A ruling from Ninth District Court Judge L. Lynn Winmill, staying a portion of Idaho’s new abortion law, comes as a slight blow to Idaho’s pro-life lawmakers.

“I think all of us were thankful that he didn’t go further, because I think that if he had any possible excuse, he would have loved to extend the ruling to stay the entire act,” said Rep. Megan Blanksma, Majority Caucus Chair.

Blanksma defended the bill, in its entirety, saying the reputation it has gained as one of the nation’s strictest abortion laws is, in some ways, misleading.

“The democrats don’t want you to realize that and want to call it a ‘near-total abortion ban’ it is not,” said Blanksma.

Judge Winmill, and the Idaho Supreme Court disagree.

Winmill said in his opinion.

“The Court does not find the State’s argument persuasive because it has failed to properly account for the staggeringly broad scope of its law, which has been accurately characterized by this Court and the Idaho Supreme Court as a ‘Total Abortion Ban,” said Winmill.

Judge Winmill’s opinion joins the sentiment of pro-choice advocates, who believe the law’s medical emergency exemption leaves too much ambiguity around the definition of the type of procedures the act would allow.

“What the department of justice prevailed in doing is ensuring that healthcare professionals, in a hospital setting, can provide emergency treatment to patients who are presenting with medical emergencies,” said Rebecca Gibron, CEO of Planned Parenthood Great Northwest.

Blanksma points to what has happened elsewhere in the country as precedent for their medical exemption being adequate.

“We believe that the Texas judge got it right and the judge that ruled in our case got it wrong,” said Blanksma.

While Judge Winmill’s decision protects the right to emergency abortions for the time being, Gibron worries what may be in store for the state in 2023.

“What Idahoans need to understand is that what the GOP is trying to do in Idaho will absolutely put patients’ lives at risk and women will die,” said Gibron,

Copyright 2022 KMVT. All rights reserved.