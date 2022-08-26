Setup begins for the Twin Falls County Fair

FILER, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Twin Falls County Fair begins on Wednesday, but set up and preparations have already begun.

It’s something many people look forward to it all year long, the Twin Falls County Fair is now only days away.

“Reunion more or less, because a lot of the people that hang around at fair, they don’t see their friends or acquaintances any other time of year except at the fair,” said John Pitz, the manager of the Twin Falls County Fair.

Pitz says this year they have more vendors, more food booths, and more 4-H and FFA participants than ever before. In fact, the Twin Falls County Fair has the largest 4-H and FFA participation than any other county fair.

“The barns are full, we’ve gotten some great donors this year, we’ve put about 300,000 in improvements in the grounds this year thanks to donors and sponsors, we’ve got new pig pens, new sheep pens, new swine wash rack, new horse stalls and new buck in shoots in the arena,” said Pitz.

For Pitz, the 4-H and FFA is where the heart of the fair is and enjoys seeing every child learning and growing each year.

“Just watching the kids succeed, and the ones that don’t necessarily win, they are still geared towards supporting their friends, and it’s not a everybody gets a trophy situation, it’s there are winners and losers with everything at the fair,” said Pitz.

Between the three night rodeo, the Sunday night concert, the carnival, and all the food and vendors, the fair offers something for everyone.

But for Marvin Barnes with the Magic Valley Model Railroaders, he says the best part is seeing people come together year after year.

“But you can come out here and just forget, and have fun, and have hot dogs or see the trains, and go see the chickens and the rabbits and whatever else, it’s just a great fun time,” said Marvin Barnes with the Magic Valley Model Railroaders.

Copyright 2022 KMVT. All rights reserved.