The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office is seeing an uptick in drunk driving

Deputies have seen blood alcohol levels as high as .333, nearly four times the limit.
By Zach Bruhl
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 10:39 AM MDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The stretch between Memorial Day and Labor Day is commonly referred to as the 100 deadliest days of summer.

The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office is seeing an uptick with the level of impairment on Idaho roadways.

Often alcohol is more common during the summer months.

According to a post on the office’s Facebook, here in Twin Falls, deputies have seen blood alcohol levels as high as .333, nearly four times the limit.

While the high numbers are notable, the increased patrols are more common.

“Even right through August, as those summer months start to wear down, we really try and put an emphasis for DUIs, aggressive driving, stuff like that. Those 100 deadliest days are also winding down, kids are going back to school, so they have less free time.” Said Dep. Matt Gonzales, TFCS.

He added that drivers should be extra cautious over the upcoming holiday weekend... As intoxicated drivers will be on the roadway.

Copyright 2022 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ISP investigating fatal crash in Twin Falls
ISP investigating fatal crash in Twin Falls
Deputies recover body from Lucky Peak Reservoir.
Body recovered from Lucky Peak Reservoir
missing person
UPDATE: ISP cancels Endangered Missing Person Alert
The Magic Valley community is coming together to support the family of a rider who was injured...
Family sets up GoFundMe account for injured rider at Cassia County Rodeo
Idaho’s Demographics Changing at Unprecedented Rates
University of Idaho: Idaho’s demographics changing at unprecedented rates

Latest News

Twin Falls Sheriff's Office
Twin Falls Sheriff’s Office seeking information following early morning pursuit
On Thursday, KMVT spoke with Speaker of the House Scott Bedke
Bedke: Speaker of the House weighs in on upcoming special legislative session
Salute to Idaho Agriculture: Branching Out Nursery
Salute to Idaho Agriculture: Branching Out Nursery
Elk are back after a century
Fish and Game continues to fight elk depredation throughout Southern Idaho