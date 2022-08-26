The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office is seeing an uptick in drunk driving

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The stretch between Memorial Day and Labor Day is commonly referred to as the 100 deadliest days of summer.

The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office is seeing an uptick with the level of impairment on Idaho roadways.

Often alcohol is more common during the summer months.

According to a post on the office’s Facebook, here in Twin Falls, deputies have seen blood alcohol levels as high as .333, nearly four times the limit.

While the high numbers are notable, the increased patrols are more common.

“Even right through August, as those summer months start to wear down, we really try and put an emphasis for DUIs, aggressive driving, stuff like that. Those 100 deadliest days are also winding down, kids are going back to school, so they have less free time.” Said Dep. Matt Gonzales, TFCS.

He added that drivers should be extra cautious over the upcoming holiday weekend... As intoxicated drivers will be on the roadway.

