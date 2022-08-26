Twin Falls opens volleyball title defense with sweep; prep sports scores

By Jack Schemmel
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 9:11 AM MDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — After winning the 4A state championship in 2021, the Twin Falls Bruins didn’t waste any time getting going in 2022.

The Bruins started their volleyball season with a conference sweep over Mountain Home.

Twin Falls 3, Mountain Home 0 (25-16, 25-8, 25-8)

Camille Collins had six kills and one block while Addi Nielsen had 20 assists and three aces for Twin Falls. Kindal Holcomb added five kills and six aces.

OTHER SCORES

Wood River 3, Minico 0 (25-10, 25-9, 25-22)

Burley 3, Jerome 0 (25-6 25-23 25-22)

Murtaugh 3, Richfield 1 (25-16, 23-25, 25-10, 25-21)

Dietrich 3, Hansen 0

GIRLS SOCCER

Jerome 7, Burley 0

Wood River 11, Minico 0

BOYS SOCCER

Jerome 2, Burley 1

