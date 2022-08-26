Twin Falls Sheriff’s Office seeking information following early morning pursuit

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Twin Falls Sheriff’s Office is seeking information following an early morning pursuit.

It occurred between 2:50 and 3:30 a.m. Friday morning.

Deputies were pursuing a driver in a 2006 silver Hyundai Sonata.

The driver was traveling westbound, in the eastbound lanes, on Highway 30 from Twin Falls to Buhl at a high rate of speed.

The deputies responding witnessed a few eastbound vehicles nearly hit and forced off the road.

If you were one of these vehicles, the Twin Falls Sheriff’s Office needs to hear from you.

Please call SIRCOMM at 208-735-1911 to report this.

