Jerome boys soccer falls to 1-3 after home loss to Pocatello

By Zach Bruhl
Published: Aug. 27, 2022 at 10:03 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — FINAL SCORES, BOYS SOCCER: Pocatello 3, Jerome 1.

Sun Valley Community School 2, Weiser1.

Columbia 0, Wood River 4.

FINAL SCORES, GIRLS SOCCER: Sun Valley Community School 3, Weiser 0.

Jerome 0, Pocatello 9.

Wood River 3, Columbia 2.

If you have more scores you would like to see reported, send them to kmvt-scores@gray.tv.

