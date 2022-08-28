Jerome boys soccer falls to 1-3 after home loss to Pocatello

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — FINAL SCORES, BOYS SOCCER: Pocatello 3, Jerome 1.

Sun Valley Community School 2, Weiser1.

Columbia 0, Wood River 4.

FINAL SCORES, GIRLS SOCCER: Sun Valley Community School 3, Weiser 0.

Jerome 0, Pocatello 9.

Wood River 3, Columbia 2.

If you have more scores you would like to see reported, send them to kmvt-scores@gray.tv.

Copyright 2022 KMVT. All rights reserved.