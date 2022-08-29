Animal Shelter in ‘crisis mode’

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —The Twin Falls Animal Shelter says they are in “crisis mode”, and need help from the community.

According to a Facebook post, they say every shelter and rescue in the United States including Twin Falls is currently overpopulated with huskies. It’s 35% of the current population at the shelter, and they are taking in a husky daily.

Additionally, they say people often buy husky pups and know very little knowledge about the breed. People ultimately need to re-home them due to behaviors.

They offer five tips people should consider before adopting or buying a Husky:

1. Endless Energy

Bred as sled dogs, Huskies aren’t the kind of pet that’ll be happy snoozing all day on the couch. They have the energy to burn, and if they’re not given the right outlet, they’ll find their own way to get the vigorous exercise and stimulation they need.

2. Skills Like Houdini

High-energy paired with an impressive intellect means Huskies are skilled escape artists. They have a natural instinct to roam and explore, and an average fence won’t be enough to stop them.

3. Fur-Flavored Everything

Nearly all dog owners have to deal with shedding, but Huskies take it to another level. They’re built for cold climates, and they have both an undercoat and topcoat with what’s known as a double coat. Huskies usually “blow” their coats in the spring and fall. This means the undercoat sheds excessively as the new topcoat grows in.

4. Independent Spirit

There’s no doubting that Huskies can be loyal and loving to their owners, but their independent nature holds them back from being the lovable lap-dogs many people want. They’re notorious as a stubborn breed of dog, and they’d much rather do things their way than obediently abide by house rules.

5. Climate Concerns

Huskies do best in cold weather. They’re originally from the Arctic, and their fluffy coats, paws, ears, and even eyes are all examples of physical adaptions that make them perfectly suited to cold temperatures. You don’t need to live in the North Pole to own a Husky, but climate should still be a concern.

In closing, they say not all Huskies are the same. With time and training, a Husky can do well in any environment.

