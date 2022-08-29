Annual car show brings in a big crowd in Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Twin Falls is becoming a destination for car enthusiasts., as the 8th annual Summer Showdown Cars show was held on Saturday at Twin Falls City Park.

One of the organizers said the event has doubled in size since its inception. They typically see anywhere from 100-to 120 entries, as car owners from all over the Western Region compete to see who has the best custom built cars, and show off their skills. It also helps some market their businesses, and attract new customers.

At the event their was a wide range of cars from different decades, makes and models.

“The investment is endless, because these people put thousands, and thousands of dollars[into their cars],” said co-organizer Richard Linares. “Like the one you see right here. I mean look at it. It’s beautiful so i am assuming they put out, give or take, $20,000.”

Fifteen-year-old Twin Falls resident Garrett Gilliland said put some of his own money into his 1990 Mazda Miata, which he entered into the car show.

“It is my first classic car. They are very rare here in twin so I came to show it off...I love this car,” Gilliland said.

At the event there is variety contents people can compete in, such as best low rider, muscle car, hot rod, and truck just to name to few. Outside of bragging rights, winners receive trophies.

