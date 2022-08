TWIN FALLS—Catherine Bostwick, 76, of Twin Falls, Idaho, passed away, Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at Serenity Transitional Care in Twin Falls.

Arrangements are pending and under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services of Idaho, 502 2nd Ave. N., Twin Falls, Idaho.

