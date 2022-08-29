Buhl school district seeks to pass plant facilities levy in August election

BUHL, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Buhl School District is seeking to pass a plant facilities levy in the August 30th election.

For the past seven years, the Buhl School District has had a plant facilities levy in effect, and that levy expires this year.

Now, they are looking to pass a new levy which would remain in effect for the next seven years.

The new proposed levy is for $900,000 each year, which is an increase of $530,000 per-year from the previous levy.

A plant facilities levy is used for maintenance of buildings, remodeling, up keep of the grounds, buying desks for classrooms, or adding a lunchroom to a school building.

The levy needs a 55% vote to pass.

The superintendent says if it doesn’t pass, they would need to come up with a new plan.

“We would have to go back and reassess, the school board would need to look at that and decide how we would want to proceed, would we want to run it again the next election, would we want to revisit, maybe priorities would have to be looked at or changed, but we are confident with what we have come up with and gotten a lot of input,” said David Carson, the superintendent of Buhl School District.

Per $100,000 of assessed value, your taxed would increase by $32 per year from what you are paying now,.

For more information on this visit this link.

The election is August 30th and polling places are open from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

The Blaine County School District is also seeking to pass a plant facilities levy and information on that can be found here.

Copyright 2022 KMVT. All rights reserved.