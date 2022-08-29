Community rallies behind injured Buhl Firefighter

BUHL, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —The Buhl Fire Department and others are asking for help from the community, in supporting a firefighter who is seriously injured due to an unforeseen accident.

Buhl Firefighter and EMT Jared Nebeker is currently in the surgical ICU unit in critical condition at the University of Utah hospital in Salt Lake City, according to the Buhl Fire Department.

He was involved in a two-vehicle accident on Highway 30 in Buhl on Friday. The accident investigation is being conducted by the Idaho State Police.

A GoFundMe page has been set up for him and his family, with a goal of $50,000 dollars. A fundraiser is also scheduled for him on September 15 at Milners Gate in Twin Falls. It starts at 6 pm.

