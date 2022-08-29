Emergency crews respond to near-drowning in Box Canyon

Gooding County, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Emergency crews responded to a near-drowning incident in Gooding County this weekend that required a young man to be transported to the hospital.

The Gooding County Sheriff’s and other agencies responded to a near drowning in Box Canyon on Saturday around 2 p.m.

A 26-year-old male was swimming with some friends when he became submerged underwater for about five to eight minutes. When first responders arrived his friends had pulled him from the water and started CPR.

He was later life flighted to St. Luke’s Magic Valley Regional Medical Center. A Gooding County Deputy said he had a good pulse before being transported.

The Hagerman Fire Department,, Gooding County Ambulance, Hagerman Quick Response Team, and Gooding Rappel Team responded to the scene.

