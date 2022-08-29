Family hopes to turn tragedy into an impactful legacy

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Earlier this week, 18-year-old Aiden Kirtley tragically lost his life in a motor vehicle accident east of Twin Falls.

Now his family is using their heartbreak to help others avoid the same.

Saturday night, friends and family of Kirtley gathered at the Snake River lookout in Twin Falls to release white balloons in honor of young Aiden’s life.

Now, a memorial will sit at the site of his accident, near the intersection of E 4000 N and 3500 E, to leave a lasting legacy.

A legacy his mom, Kari, hopes will remind others about the importance of keeping themself safe on the roadways.

“If anything comes out of this, if he could just save one life, make an impact, even if it’s just one person,” said Kari Kirtley. “Learn from his mistake.”

Kirtley says she wants her son to be remembered as the loving, charismatic young man he was.

