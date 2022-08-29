Portions of the CJ Strike Reservoir closed to sturgeon fishing

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A portion of the CJ Strike Reservoir has been shut down to sturgeon fishing following 20 dead sturgeon found within the closure area.

Between now and September 25th, sturgeon fishing is closed on a portion of the CJ Strike Reservoir between Canyon Creek and Rattlesnake Creek, this is after 20 sturgeon fish were found dead in that area.

“Low dissolved oxygen levels exist here as well as high water temperatures, and so they are reaching a point where we know that they can be lethal to sturgeon, both in terms of the oxygen and the heat,” said Brian Pearson, the regional communication manager with Idaho Fish and Game.

Fish and Game says they can’t be sure that the fishing in that area is contributing to the death of the sturgeon, they are putting the closure in place to try to protect the fish.

“While we can’t say definitively that angling is contributing to these mortalities, we are, out of an abundance of caution restricting fishing in this defined area,” said Pearson.

Some of the fish that live in the CJ Strike Reservoir are decades old and they aren’t easily replaced.

“Obviously, these fish are a tremendous resource, and it takes 50 to 70 years to grow a fish this large, so while it doesn’t have a population impact, these fish are a valuable resource,” said Pearson.

As far as the drought goes in the state, one hydrologist with the Department of Water Resources says the state is in a better position than they thought they would be back in the early spring.

“But temperatures were suppressed in the early part of the summer so that really saved Idaho from going into a very severe category on drought,” said David Hoekema, with the IDWR.

For more information on this fishing closure, visit this link.

Copyright 2022 KMVT. All rights reserved.