Portions of Valley county impacted by the Four Corners Fire urged to immediately evacuate

VALLEY COUNTY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Valley County Sheriff is ordering immediate evacuations for areas impacted by the Four Corners Fire.

Those with property between Campbell Creek and Raspberry Road are required to evacuate immediately, as the four corners fire has grown to just over 10,000 acres.

No one will be allowed access to the area until it is deemed safe. Residents of the area are asked to not call Valley County dispatch to be granted access to their property.

Residents will be notified once the order is lifted.

