Road safety for kids headed back to school

School zone safety
School zone safety(Floyd Wilde / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By Nicholas Snider
Published: Aug. 28, 2022 at 9:33 PM MDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — More and more kids are headed back to school as august comes to an end.

As schools are opening, roadways are beginning to see more and more traffic from students. Officials say it’s important to look out for not just school busses, but also young pedestrians, as they can be hard to see during peak hours of school transportation.

“For a lot of the users of our system, this might be the first time that they’ve ever walked to school or cycled to school,” said Jessica Williams of the Idaho Transportation Department. “They’re really the first users of the road, and they might not always be making the most important safety decisions.”

It’s also important to watch your speed, as pedestrians struck by a vehicle going 20 miles per hour have a 90% chance of surviving. The chance of survival drops all the way to just 20-percent if the vehicle is travelling at 45 miles an hour.

