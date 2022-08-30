Community comes together to support injured Buhl firefighter

BUHL, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The entire Magic Valley is coming together to support Buhl Firefighter Jared Nebeker, and his family, after he was severely injured in a motorcycle crash on Friday.

Nebeker remains in critical condition in the surgical intensive care unit at the Utah University Hospital.

A member of the Buhl Fire Department has been at the hospital with Nebeker since the accident and they plan to do so for the foreseeable future.

Fire departments from across the valley are stepping in to help cover his shifts and help out his wife and four children.

The Buhl Fire captain says they are going to be there for him because that is what a family does.

“The firefighter community is very big, it really spans across the world honestly, so we have firefighters from Colorado, California, Utah and Idaho supporting in various ways through prayer and donation,” said Gabe Hammett, the Captain. “Like you said helping to cover Jared’s shifts in Buhl, so it’s just one big family, really just taking care of one another, it’s been amazing.”

One of his friends has organized a fundraiser where people will come together to support and help his family.

It will be on September 15 at Milner’s Gate from 6:00-9:00 p.m.

“It has kind of ran like wildfire, we already have some donations coming in, just wanting to Kari and the kids and Jared with their medical costs and just being able to help from here and knowing that the doctors and surgeons, and nurses down in salt lake are doing everything they can it’s just something I felt like I needed to do,” said Chris Johnson.

