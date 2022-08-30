Lights and Lasers to move to a new location this year

FILER, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Not to be confused with Shoshone Falls After Dark, the annual Lights and Lasers show is coming up at a new location this year.

For the past few years the lights and lasers was held at Canyon Springs Golf Course, but the parking was difficult.

This year, they will be holding their event at Legacy Fields in Filer where they will be able to utilize the entire park and offer more attractions for people.

The organizer of the event says the lasers will be projected onto screens which are next to a 40 foot stage.

It will also offer food trucks, a petting zoo, laser tag and a world famous DJ.

“So we have huge huge screens that will be on either side of a 40 foot stage, and we have stage effects, so think of it kind of like a concert, a concert mixed with a festival,” said Haley Evans with Southern Idaho Tourism.

The event in September 22, 23 and 24.

