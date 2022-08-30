Lights and Lasers to move to a new location this year

The lasers will be projected onto screens which are next to a 40 foot stage.
Lights and Lasers
Lights and Lasers(KMVT-NEWS)
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 4:26 PM MDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FILER, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Not to be confused with Shoshone Falls After Dark, the annual Lights and Lasers show is coming up at a new location this year.

For the past few years the lights and lasers was held at Canyon Springs Golf Course, but the parking was difficult.

This year, they will be holding their event at Legacy Fields in Filer where they will be able to utilize the entire park and offer more attractions for people.

The organizer of the event says the lasers will be projected onto screens which are next to a 40 foot stage.

It will also offer food trucks, a petting zoo, laser tag and a world famous DJ.

“So we have huge huge screens that will be on either side of a 40 foot stage, and we have stage effects, so think of it kind of like a concert, a concert mixed with a festival,” said Haley Evans with Southern Idaho Tourism.

The event in September 22, 23 and 24.

For more information visit this link.

Copyright 2022 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ISP investigating fatal crash in Twin Falls
ISP investigating fatal crash in Twin Falls
Deputies recover body from Lucky Peak Reservoir.
Body recovered from Lucky Peak Reservoir
Twin Falls Sheriff's Office
Twin Falls Sheriff’s Office seeking information following early morning pursuit
Local man injured in workplace accident after falling 25 feet
Local man injured in workplace accident after falling 25 feet
Victim of car accident in Twin Falls
Family hopes to turn tragedy into an impactful legacy

Latest News

Twin Falls City Council hears from candidates for open council seat
Twin Falls City Council hears from candidates for open council seat
Tator Pigs has been serving Idaho potatoes at the Twin Falls County Fair for more than 20...
Safety at the Twin Falls County Fair
Jared Nebeker remains in critical condition.
Community comes together to support injured Buhl firefighter
Local man receives a life-sentence for 2017 death of a child
Southern Idaho man receives a life-sentence for 2017 death of a child