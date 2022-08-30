Out with the Riprap: Colorado Gulch restoration will go a long way for Big Wood River floodplain habitat

HAILEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — “The Big Wood River has really suffered death of thousand cuts,” said Ryan Santo, Wood River Land and Trust.

Ryan Santo says the Wood River Land Trust has been working with Blaine County for the last four years to enhance floodplain habitat, and reconnect historic side channels that are approximately 1,200 feet of length, by removing rock rubble known as riprap along the banks.

“So right now, there are hundreds of cubic yards that were put in here that degrade habitat. it is a poor-quality fish habitat,” said Santo.

Santo says the approximately 1,300 cubic yards of riprap, and artificial fill, was originally put in to protect the Colorado Gulch Road and Bridge.

“Riprap does a lot of things. Less cover and less complex habitat for fish, and it also increases velocities,” said Santo.

He says in 2017 the river won the battle with the riprap, when flooding compromised Colorado Gulch Bridge.

“If you try to channelize or block the river from where it wants to go, it going to get there. So that was kind of a wakeup call for the need for that project,” said Santo.

To return the river to a more natural state, fallen trees will be used as woody debris in the river to improve trout habitat.

“Habitats associated with cover, largely debris, has eight to ten times more density of trout compared to habitat with riprap,” said Santo.

Part of the project will also entail relocating the old road along the river that was washed out in the flood of 2017.

“We are going to decommission this part and move it deeper in the floodplain so it will be easier to maintain,” said Santo.

The $100,000 project, which is being largely funded by grants, will be finished this week.

“So it’s a great refuge for people to come and recreate, access to fishing, access to trails, access to wildlife,” said Santo.

