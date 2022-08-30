Pregnant 17-year-old found dead in neighborhood home, family says

Tennessee authorities are investigating the death of a 17-year-old girl. (Source: WVLT)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey and Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 4:11 PM MDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARYVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/Gray News) - Authorities in Tennessee are investigating the death of a 17-year-old girl.

According to the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office, the girl was found dead on Tuesday morning in a neighborhood home.

WVLT reports the girl’s family identified her as Kimber Marie Wilson. The 17-year-old’s mother, Carol Ann Wilson, said her daughter was five months pregnant.

According to the family, Kimber Marie Wilson was found dead in her great-grandfather’s home. The girl’s uncle said he saw her just after midnight and she seemed OK. They said she was a good kid and a smart girl.

Tennessee Highway Patrol officials said the Caryville Police Department sent a lookout order for a suspect before canceling it after a few hours.

Caryville police did not immediately confirm if a person was in custody, but highway patrol officials said that that is usually the case when a lookout order is canceled.

Copyright 2022 WVLT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ISP investigating fatal crash in Twin Falls
ISP investigating fatal crash in Twin Falls
Deputies recover body from Lucky Peak Reservoir.
Body recovered from Lucky Peak Reservoir
Twin Falls Sheriff's Office
Twin Falls Sheriff’s Office seeking information following early morning pursuit
Local man injured in workplace accident after falling 25 feet
Local man injured in workplace accident after falling 25 feet
Victim of car accident in Twin Falls
Family hopes to turn tragedy into an impactful legacy

Latest News

Twin Falls City Council hears from candidates for open council seat
Twin Falls City Council hears from candidates for open council seat
Mark David Chapman, the man who shot and killed John Lennon, is up for parole.
Despite 11 denials, John Lennon’s killer to appear in parole hearing
Jefferson County Public School students received a scare Friday afternoon when a parent boarded...
VIDEO: Parents concerned after man boards school bus, allegedly threatens students
Lights and Lasers
Lights and Lasers to move to a new location this year
Tator Pigs has been serving Idaho potatoes at the Twin Falls County Fair for more than 20...
Safety at the Twin Falls County Fair