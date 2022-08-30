Safety at the Twin Falls County Fair

FILER, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Twin Falls County Fair begins Wednesday and the Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office is working to ensure that everybody stays safe while at the fair.

The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office and the fair board work all year long to plan and ensure that they are prepared for the fair.

Statistically, the types of things that happen at the fair is theft, a lost child, intoxication or a fight.

The Twin Falls Sheriff’s Office will be patrolling and keeping an eye out every single day to ensure that everybody stays safe, but Lori Steward with the Sheriff’s Office says you can always do your part to prepare as well.

“Know where the lost kids booth is, have a good communication with your family, maybe a check in point, so if you get separated from your family then you’ve got a place to go to where everybody can check in. and then if you see something report it, call 9-1-1- if it is an emergency but we have deputies out there patrolling and I think it’s a very safe environment,” said Stewart.

The fair begins tomorrow and runs until Monday.

For a full list of events visit this link.

