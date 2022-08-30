Southern Idaho man receives a life-sentence for 2017 death of a child

Molina had been found guilty back in June of first-degree murder.
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 4:04 PM MDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — On Monday, Joshua Molina learned his fate in a Twin Falls courtroom.

He had been found guilty back in June of first-degree murder, and four counts of injury to a child, in connection with the death of a child in 2017.

On the four counts of injury to a child he was sentenced to 30 years and six months.

On the charge of murder in the first-degree, he was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

The judge granted him the maximum sentence on every single charge.

He is now at the Idaho State Penitentiary.

