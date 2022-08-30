Twin Falls City Council hears from candidates for open council seat

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Twin Falls candidates interested in the open city council seat are going to have wait two weeks before they find out who is going to be chosen for the position.

“I already positively impact members of our community by being a teacher. I have had an impact on really a 1,000 student since I started teaching,” said one of the candidates.

“My main goal is to be available to listen to citizens who have ideas about what the city can do better,” said another candidate.

Twin Falls Public Information Officer Joshua Palmer says the council will most likely make the announcement at the September 12th meeting.

Additionally, he said 18 of the 23 candidates interested in the seat showed up at Monday night’s council meeting.

Two of the candidates interested in the seat ran in this past election but lost to current council members Jason Brown and Spencer Cutler.

The most common question council members had for the candidates were:

Why are they interested in the seat? And the biggest issue Twin Falls is facing?

Idaho state code could allow the mayor to appoint someone to the seat with the approval of the city council.

