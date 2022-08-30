Twin Falls County Fair: There’s Magic in the Fair

FILER, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Twin Falls County Fair and Magic Valley Stampede is set to get underway on Wednesday in Filer.

The fair will run from Wednesday to Monday, with events and activates for all ages.

For a look at more information on all upcoming events and promotions at the TFCF, click the link.

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 31st

McDonald’s® Day With coupon, FREE Child (6-12) Fair Admission with coupon. One (1) offer per person, per on site purchase only. Coupons available at Magic Valley McDonald’s® restaurants.

7:00 am Fair Gates Open

7:30 am FFA Horses, Zebarth Arena

8:00 am 4-H Horses, Zebarth Arena

9:00 am 4-H/FFA Rabbit Show, Rabbit Barn

9:00 am Commercial Steer Show, Southwick Show Ring

10:00 am Food Booths & Cultural Exhibits Buildings Open

10:00 am Open Swine Show, Quesnall Show Ring

11:00 am Model Railroad Building Opens

12 noon Fair Buildings Open

12 noon Special Run of the Locomotives

1:00 pm Ceramics Demonstration, Home Arts Building

2:00 pm Canine Stars Stunt Show, Park

3:00 pm Carnival Opens

3:00 pm Petting Farm Opens, Kiddie Land

3:00 pm Michael Mezmer, DangerMagik, Community Stage

4:00 pm Canine Stars Stunt Show, Park

4:30 pm Michael Mezmer, DangerMagik, Community Stage

5:00 pm Commissioners Pie Contest, Kitchen & Pantry Building

6:00 pm Michael Mezmer, Comedy Hypnotist, Community Stage

7:00 pm Canine Stars Stunt Show, Park

7:00 pm Ponies, Pistols & Pistons Show, Shouse Arena

8:00 pm Michael Mezmer, Comedy Hypnotist, Community Stage

9:00 pm Fair Buildings Close

11:00 pm Fair & Carnival Close

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 1st

ICCU Free Until 3 Day

7:00 am Fair Gates Open

8:00 am 4-H Horse Show, Zebarth Arena

9:00 am 4-H/FFA Market Steer Show, Southwick Show Ring

9:00 am 4-H/FFA Dairy Show, Dairy Show Ring

9:00 am 4-H/FFA Market Goat Show, followed by Market Lamb Show, McCoy Show Ring

10:00 am Food Booths & Cultural Exhibit Buildings Open

11:00 am Model Railroad Building Opens

11:00 am Quilting Demonstration, Home Arts Building

12 noon Fair Buildings Open

12 noon Special Run of the Locomotives

2:00 pm Canine Stars Stunt Show, Park

3:00 pm Carnival Opens

3:00 pm Petting Fair Opens, Kiddie Land

3:00 pm Michael Mezmer, DangerMagik , Community Stage

4:00 pm Canine Stars Stunt Show, Park

4:30 pm Michael Mezmer, DangerMagik , Community Stage

5:00 pm Marjorie’s Fresh Apple Cookie Contest, Kitchen & Pantry Building

6:00 pm Michael Mezmer, Comedy Hypnotist, Community Stage

7:00 pm Canine Stars Stunt Show, Park

7:00 pm Filer Jr. Riding Club, Shouse Arena

7:30 pm Magic Valley Stampede PRCA Rodeo, Shouse Arena

8:00 pm Michael Mezmer, Comedy Hypnotist, Community Stage

9:00 pm Fair Buildings Close

11:00 pm Fair & Carnival Close

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 2nd

First Federal Bank Day $3.00 off Adult Admission by showing your First Federal Bank Card or with a coupon available at First Federal Bank branches. One (1) promotion per person, per on site purchase only.

7:00 am Fair Gates Open

8:00 am 4-H Horse Show, Zebarth Arena

9:00 am 4-H/FFA Beef Showmanship, Southwick Show Ring

9:00 am 4-H Dog Showmanship & Agility, Behind Premiums Office

9:00 am FFA & 4-H Meat Goat Showmanship, followed by FFA & 4-H Sheep Showmanship, McCoy Show Ring

9:00 am 4-H/FFA Market Swine Show, Quesnell Show Ring

9:00 am Pee Wee Dairy Show, Dairy Show Ring

10:00 am Food Booths & Cultural Exhibit Buildings Open

11:00 am Model Railroad Building Opens

11:30 am Chicks N Chaps, Shouse Arena

12:00 noon Fair Building Open

12:00 noon Special Run of the Locomotive

12:00 noon Puppet Show Demonstration, Home Arts Building

1:00 pm Decorative Arts Demonstration, Home Arts Building

1:00 pm 4-H Miniature Horse Show, Miniature Horse Barn

1:00 pm Canine Stars Stunt Show, Park

2:00 pm Cowboy Dave, Community Stage

3:00 pm Carnival Opens

3:00 pm Pee Wee Beef Show, Southwick Show Ring

3:00 pm Petting Farm Opens, Kiddie Land

3:00 pm Michael Mezmer, DangerMagik, Community Stage

4:00 pm 4-H/FFA Dairy & Pigmy Goat Show

4:00 pm Canine Stars Stunt Show, Park

4:30 pm Michael Mezmer, DangerMagik , Community Stage

5:00 pm Rudy’s Bake Your Best Contest, Kitchen & Pantry Bldg.

6:00 pm Michael Mezmer, Comedy Hypnotist, Community Stage

7:00 pm Canine Stars Stunt Show, Park

7:00 pm Filer Jr. Riding Club, Shouse Arena

7:30 pm Magic Valley Stampede PRCA Rodeo, Shouse Arena

8:00 pm Michael Mezmer, Comedy Hypnotist, Community Stage

9:00 pm Fair Buildings Close

12 midnight Fair & Carnival Close

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 3rd

7:00 am Fair Gates Open

8:00 am 4-H Miniature Horse Show, Miniature Horse Barn

9:00 am Dairy Heifer Replacement Show, Diary Show Ring

9:00 am FFA & 4-H Dairy Goat Showmanship, followed by 4-H/FFA Pigmy Goat Showmanship, Goat Show Ring

9:00 am FFA & 4-H Swine Showmanship, Quesnall Show Ring

9:00 am Open Horse Show, Zebarth Arena

10:00 am Food Booths & Fair Building Open

10:00 am Open to the World Steer Show, Southwick Show Ring

11:00 am 4-H/FFA Marketing Goat Show, Goat Show Ring

11:00 am Antique Tractor Pull, Shouse Arena

11:00 am Bearded Farmer Clothing Co Spudnut Contest

11:00 am Model Railroad Building Opens

12 noon Special Run of the Locomotive

12 noon Carnival Opens

12 noon Petting Farm Opens, Kiddie Land

12 noon Ninja Nation Kids Challenge, Park by Tom Parks

12:30 pm Artist Paint Off, Art Building

1:00 pm Pee Wee Rabbit & Poultry Show, Rabbit Barn

1:00 pm 4-H/FFA Beef Breeding Show, Southwick Show Ring

1:00 pm Knitting & Crocheting Demo, Home Arts

1:00 pm Canine Stars Stunt Show, Park

2:00 pm Cowboy Dave, Community Stage

3:00 pm Michael Mezmer, DangerMagik, Community Stage

4:00 pm Canine Stars Stunt Show, Park

4:30 pm Michael Mezmer, DangerMagik, Community Stage

6:00 pm Michael Mezmer, Comedy Hypnotist, Community Stage

6:00 pm Dairy Heifer Replacement Sale, Dairy Show Ring

7:00 pm Canine Stars Stunt Show, Park

7:00 pm Filer Jr. Riding Club, Shouse Arena

7:30 pm Magic Valley Stampede PRCA Rodeo, Shouse Arena

8:00 pm Michael Mezmer, Comedy Hypnotist, Community Stage

9:00 pm Fair Buildings Close

12 midnight Fair & Carnival Close

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 4th

7:00 am Fair Gates Open

9:00 am 4-H/FFA Longhorn Show, Dairy Show Ring

10:00 am 4-H Horse Fun Day, Zebarth Arena

10:00 am Fair Buildings Open

11:00 am Model Railroad Building Opens

12 noon Petting Farm Opens, Kiddie Land

12 noon Carnival Opens

12 noon 4-H & FFA Large Animal Round Robin Showmanship

1:00 pm Canine Stars Stunt Show, Park

2:00 pm 4-H & FFA Small Animal Round Robin Showmanship

2:00 pm Cowboy Dave, Community Stage

3:00 pm Michael Mezmer, DangerMagik , Community Stage

4:00 pm Canine Stars Stunt Show, Park

4:00 pm Pee Wee Swine Show, Quesnell Show Ring

4:00 pm Jeri Cox Ewe Lead Line followed by Pee Wee Sheep & Goat Show, McCoy Show Ring

4:30 pm Michael Mezmer, DangerMagik, Community Stage

6:00 pm Michael Mezmer, Comedy Hypnotist, Community Stage

7:00 pm Canine Stars Stunt Show, Park

7:30 pm Scotty McCreery Concert, Shouse Arena

8:00 pm Michael Mezmer, Comedy Hypnotist, Community Stage

9:00 pm Fair Buildings Close

12 midnight Fair & Carnival Close

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 5th

PROJECT FILTER Day Family Day—Smoke Free Day Pal Day at the Carnival—2 Ride for $40 (on site purchase)

7:00 am Fair Gates Open

9:00 am 4-H/FFA Jr. Market Animal Sale, Sale Barn

9:00 am ITLA Longhorn Show, Dairy Show Ring

10:00 am Fair Buildings Open

11:00 am Model Railroad Building Opens

12 noon Petting Farm Opens, Kiddie Land

12 noon Carnival Opens

1:00 pm Chocolate Extravaganza Contest, Kitchen & Pantry Bldg.

1:00 pm Canine Stars Stunt Show, Park

2:00 pm Cowboy Dave, Community Stage

3:00 pm Michael Mezmer, DangerMagik , Community Stage

4:00 pm Canine Stars Stunt Show, Park

4:00 pm Western Grand National Truck/Tractor Pulls Shouse Arena

4:30 pm Michael Mezmer, DangerMagik, Community Stage

6:00 pm Michael Mezmer, Comedy Hypnotist, Community Stage

7:00 pm Canine Stars Stunt Show, Park

8:00 pm Michael Mezmer, Comedy Hypnotist, Community Stage

9:00 pm Fair Buildings Close

9:00 pm Fair & Carnival Close

