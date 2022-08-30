Twin Falls County Fair: There’s Magic in the Fair
Everything you need to know for the 2022 Twin Falls County Fair
FILER, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Twin Falls County Fair and Magic Valley Stampede is set to get underway on Wednesday in Filer.
The fair will run from Wednesday to Monday, with events and activates for all ages.
For a look at more information on all upcoming events and promotions at the TFCF, click the link.
WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 31st
McDonald’s® Day With coupon, FREE Child (6-12) Fair Admission with coupon. One (1) offer per person, per on site purchase only. Coupons available at Magic Valley McDonald’s® restaurants.
7:00 am Fair Gates Open
7:30 am FFA Horses, Zebarth Arena
8:00 am 4-H Horses, Zebarth Arena
9:00 am 4-H/FFA Rabbit Show, Rabbit Barn
9:00 am Commercial Steer Show, Southwick Show Ring
10:00 am Food Booths & Cultural Exhibits Buildings Open
10:00 am Open Swine Show, Quesnall Show Ring
11:00 am Model Railroad Building Opens
12 noon Fair Buildings Open
12 noon Special Run of the Locomotives
1:00 pm Ceramics Demonstration, Home Arts Building
2:00 pm Canine Stars Stunt Show, Park
3:00 pm Carnival Opens
3:00 pm Petting Farm Opens, Kiddie Land
3:00 pm Michael Mezmer, DangerMagik, Community Stage
4:00 pm Canine Stars Stunt Show, Park
4:30 pm Michael Mezmer, DangerMagik, Community Stage
5:00 pm Commissioners Pie Contest, Kitchen & Pantry Building
6:00 pm Michael Mezmer, Comedy Hypnotist, Community Stage
7:00 pm Canine Stars Stunt Show, Park
7:00 pm Ponies, Pistols & Pistons Show, Shouse Arena
8:00 pm Michael Mezmer, Comedy Hypnotist, Community Stage
9:00 pm Fair Buildings Close
11:00 pm Fair & Carnival Close
THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 1st
ICCU Free Until 3 Day
7:00 am Fair Gates Open
8:00 am 4-H Horse Show, Zebarth Arena
9:00 am 4-H/FFA Market Steer Show, Southwick Show Ring
9:00 am 4-H/FFA Dairy Show, Dairy Show Ring
9:00 am 4-H/FFA Market Goat Show, followed by Market Lamb Show, McCoy Show Ring
10:00 am Food Booths & Cultural Exhibit Buildings Open
11:00 am Model Railroad Building Opens
11:00 am Quilting Demonstration, Home Arts Building
12 noon Fair Buildings Open
12 noon Special Run of the Locomotives
2:00 pm Canine Stars Stunt Show, Park
3:00 pm Carnival Opens
3:00 pm Petting Fair Opens, Kiddie Land
3:00 pm Michael Mezmer, DangerMagik , Community Stage
4:00 pm Canine Stars Stunt Show, Park
4:30 pm Michael Mezmer, DangerMagik , Community Stage
5:00 pm Marjorie’s Fresh Apple Cookie Contest, Kitchen & Pantry Building
6:00 pm Michael Mezmer, Comedy Hypnotist, Community Stage
7:00 pm Canine Stars Stunt Show, Park
7:00 pm Filer Jr. Riding Club, Shouse Arena
7:30 pm Magic Valley Stampede PRCA Rodeo, Shouse Arena
8:00 pm Michael Mezmer, Comedy Hypnotist, Community Stage
9:00 pm Fair Buildings Close
11:00 pm Fair & Carnival Close
FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 2nd
First Federal Bank Day $3.00 off Adult Admission by showing your First Federal Bank Card or with a coupon available at First Federal Bank branches. One (1) promotion per person, per on site purchase only.
7:00 am Fair Gates Open
8:00 am 4-H Horse Show, Zebarth Arena
9:00 am 4-H/FFA Beef Showmanship, Southwick Show Ring
9:00 am 4-H Dog Showmanship & Agility, Behind Premiums Office
9:00 am FFA & 4-H Meat Goat Showmanship, followed by FFA & 4-H Sheep Showmanship, McCoy Show Ring
9:00 am 4-H/FFA Market Swine Show, Quesnell Show Ring
9:00 am Pee Wee Dairy Show, Dairy Show Ring
10:00 am Food Booths & Cultural Exhibit Buildings Open
11:00 am Model Railroad Building Opens
11:30 am Chicks N Chaps, Shouse Arena
12:00 noon Fair Building Open
12:00 noon Special Run of the Locomotive
12:00 noon Puppet Show Demonstration, Home Arts Building
1:00 pm Decorative Arts Demonstration, Home Arts Building
1:00 pm 4-H Miniature Horse Show, Miniature Horse Barn
1:00 pm Canine Stars Stunt Show, Park
2:00 pm Cowboy Dave, Community Stage
3:00 pm Carnival Opens
3:00 pm Pee Wee Beef Show, Southwick Show Ring
3:00 pm Petting Farm Opens, Kiddie Land
3:00 pm Michael Mezmer, DangerMagik, Community Stage
4:00 pm 4-H/FFA Dairy & Pigmy Goat Show
4:00 pm Canine Stars Stunt Show, Park
4:30 pm Michael Mezmer, DangerMagik , Community Stage
5:00 pm Rudy’s Bake Your Best Contest, Kitchen & Pantry Bldg.
6:00 pm Michael Mezmer, Comedy Hypnotist, Community Stage
7:00 pm Canine Stars Stunt Show, Park
7:00 pm Filer Jr. Riding Club, Shouse Arena
7:30 pm Magic Valley Stampede PRCA Rodeo, Shouse Arena
8:00 pm Michael Mezmer, Comedy Hypnotist, Community Stage
9:00 pm Fair Buildings Close
12 midnight Fair & Carnival Close
SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 3rd
7:00 am Fair Gates Open
8:00 am 4-H Miniature Horse Show, Miniature Horse Barn
9:00 am Dairy Heifer Replacement Show, Diary Show Ring
9:00 am FFA & 4-H Dairy Goat Showmanship, followed by 4-H/FFA Pigmy Goat Showmanship, Goat Show Ring
9:00 am FFA & 4-H Swine Showmanship, Quesnall Show Ring
9:00 am Open Horse Show, Zebarth Arena
10:00 am Food Booths & Fair Building Open
10:00 am Open to the World Steer Show, Southwick Show Ring
11:00 am 4-H/FFA Marketing Goat Show, Goat Show Ring
11:00 am Antique Tractor Pull, Shouse Arena
11:00 am Bearded Farmer Clothing Co Spudnut Contest
11:00 am Model Railroad Building Opens
12 noon Special Run of the Locomotive
12 noon Carnival Opens
12 noon Petting Farm Opens, Kiddie Land
12 noon Ninja Nation Kids Challenge, Park by Tom Parks
12:30 pm Artist Paint Off, Art Building
1:00 pm Pee Wee Rabbit & Poultry Show, Rabbit Barn
1:00 pm 4-H/FFA Beef Breeding Show, Southwick Show Ring
1:00 pm Knitting & Crocheting Demo, Home Arts
1:00 pm Canine Stars Stunt Show, Park
2:00 pm Cowboy Dave, Community Stage
3:00 pm Michael Mezmer, DangerMagik, Community Stage
4:00 pm Canine Stars Stunt Show, Park
4:30 pm Michael Mezmer, DangerMagik, Community Stage
6:00 pm Michael Mezmer, Comedy Hypnotist, Community Stage
6:00 pm Dairy Heifer Replacement Sale, Dairy Show Ring
7:00 pm Canine Stars Stunt Show, Park
7:00 pm Filer Jr. Riding Club, Shouse Arena
7:30 pm Magic Valley Stampede PRCA Rodeo, Shouse Arena
8:00 pm Michael Mezmer, Comedy Hypnotist, Community Stage
9:00 pm Fair Buildings Close
12 midnight Fair & Carnival Close
SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 4th
7:00 am Fair Gates Open
9:00 am 4-H/FFA Longhorn Show, Dairy Show Ring
10:00 am 4-H Horse Fun Day, Zebarth Arena
10:00 am Fair Buildings Open
11:00 am Model Railroad Building Opens
12 noon Petting Farm Opens, Kiddie Land
12 noon Carnival Opens
12 noon 4-H & FFA Large Animal Round Robin Showmanship
1:00 pm Canine Stars Stunt Show, Park
2:00 pm 4-H & FFA Small Animal Round Robin Showmanship
2:00 pm Cowboy Dave, Community Stage
3:00 pm Michael Mezmer, DangerMagik , Community Stage
4:00 pm Canine Stars Stunt Show, Park
4:00 pm Pee Wee Swine Show, Quesnell Show Ring
4:00 pm Jeri Cox Ewe Lead Line followed by Pee Wee Sheep & Goat Show, McCoy Show Ring
4:30 pm Michael Mezmer, DangerMagik, Community Stage
6:00 pm Michael Mezmer, Comedy Hypnotist, Community Stage
7:00 pm Canine Stars Stunt Show, Park
7:30 pm Scotty McCreery Concert, Shouse Arena
8:00 pm Michael Mezmer, Comedy Hypnotist, Community Stage
9:00 pm Fair Buildings Close
12 midnight Fair & Carnival Close
MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 5th
PROJECT FILTER Day Family Day—Smoke Free Day Pal Day at the Carnival—2 Ride for $40 (on site purchase)
7:00 am Fair Gates Open
9:00 am 4-H/FFA Jr. Market Animal Sale, Sale Barn
9:00 am ITLA Longhorn Show, Dairy Show Ring
10:00 am Fair Buildings Open
11:00 am Model Railroad Building Opens
12 noon Petting Farm Opens, Kiddie Land
12 noon Carnival Opens
1:00 pm Chocolate Extravaganza Contest, Kitchen & Pantry Bldg.
1:00 pm Canine Stars Stunt Show, Park
2:00 pm Cowboy Dave, Community Stage
3:00 pm Michael Mezmer, DangerMagik , Community Stage
4:00 pm Canine Stars Stunt Show, Park
4:00 pm Western Grand National Truck/Tractor Pulls Shouse Arena
4:30 pm Michael Mezmer, DangerMagik, Community Stage
6:00 pm Michael Mezmer, Comedy Hypnotist, Community Stage
7:00 pm Canine Stars Stunt Show, Park
8:00 pm Michael Mezmer, Comedy Hypnotist, Community Stage
9:00 pm Fair Buildings Close
9:00 pm Fair & Carnival Close
