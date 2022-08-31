CSI women’s cross country opens national title defense Friday under new leadership

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The College of Southern Idaho cross country program hosts the annual Idaho Milk Products CSI Classic Friday at Canyon Springs Golf Course.

The event will be the debut of new head coach Janae Richardson, who takes over the men’s and women’s program after the departure of Lindsey Anderson (Missouri).

Friday’s event will feature CSI, Boise State, Weber State, the College of Idaho, and Northwest Nazarene. The women start at 4 p.m. and the men at 4:45.

