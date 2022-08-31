CSI women’s cross country opens national title defense Friday under new leadership

The men’s team finished 9th nationally last season
The men’s team finished 9th nationally last season
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 10:14 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The College of Southern Idaho cross country program hosts the annual Idaho Milk Products CSI Classic Friday at Canyon Springs Golf Course.

The event will be the debut of new head coach Janae Richardson, who takes over the men’s and women’s program after the departure of Lindsey Anderson (Missouri).

Friday’s event will feature CSI, Boise State, Weber State, the College of Idaho, and Northwest Nazarene. The women start at 4 p.m. and the men at 4:45.

Copyright 2022 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Twin Falls Sheriff's Office
Twin Falls Sheriff’s Office seeking information following early morning pursuit
Local man receives a life-sentence for 2017 death of a child
Southern Idaho man receives a life-sentence for 2017 death of a child
A teenager is facing a felony eluding charge after leading deputies on a high-speed chase.
Teen arrested after eluding Twin Falls County deputies
Local man injured in workplace accident after falling 25 feet
Local man injured in workplace accident after falling 25 feet
ISP investigating fatal crash in Twin Falls
ISP investigating fatal crash in Twin Falls

Latest News

The men's team finished 9th nationally last season
CSI women’s cross country opens national title defense Friday under new leadership
Wood River downs defending champ Twin Falls; high school sports scores
Wood River downs defending champ Twin Falls; high school sports scores
The Cutthroats are now 4-0
Sun Valley Community School routs Filer; soccer roundup
The Cutthroats are now 4-0
Sun Valley Community School routs Filer; soccer roundup