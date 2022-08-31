Former Idaho lawmaker sentenced to prison after rape conviction

Former Idaho state Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger testifies on his own behalf during day three of his...
Former Idaho state Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger testifies on his own behalf during day three of his rape trial at the Ada County Courthouse, Thursday, April 28, 2022, in Boise, Idaho.(Brian Myrick/The Idaho Press-Tribune via AP, Pool)
By Brittany Cooper
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 5:03 PM MDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A former Idaho lawmaker is sentenced to prison after being convicted of raping a statehouse intern.

Aaron von Ehlinger received a 20-year sentence, with eight of those years fixed, according to our sister station, KBOI, in Boise.

The former representative from Orofino was found guilty of rape earlier this year by a 12-person jury.

The victim was a 19-year-old intern for a different lawmaker, who accused von Ehlinger of engaging in nonconsensual sexual acts with her in March 2021 after taking her to dinner.

The 40-year old resigned from his position a month later.

Copyright 2022 KMVT. All rights reserved.

