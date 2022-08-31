Former Idaho lawmaker sentenced to prison after rape conviction

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A former Idaho lawmaker is sentenced to prison after being convicted of raping a statehouse intern.

Aaron von Ehlinger received a 20-year sentence, with eight of those years fixed, according to our sister station, KBOI, in Boise.

The former representative from Orofino was found guilty of rape earlier this year by a 12-person jury.

The victim was a 19-year-old intern for a different lawmaker, who accused von Ehlinger of engaging in nonconsensual sexual acts with her in March 2021 after taking her to dinner.

The 40-year old resigned from his position a month later.

Copyright 2022 KMVT. All rights reserved.