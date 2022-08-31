Idaho is projected to set the record for total farm revenue in 2022, but inflation is impacting the bottom line

KIMBERLY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — On this farm in Kimberly, Larry Hollifield is harvesting barley and baling up straw for sale.

He says he also produces alfalfa, wheat and sugar beets, he expects his yields this year to be above average.

“farm receipts really look positive,” said Hollifieild.

Hollifield says revenue on some farm crops in certain places are up 20%, 30%, 40%

“All crops seeing what we have seen an increasing what we have seen an increase on is sort of unheard of,” said Hollifieild.

However, he isn’t exactly celebrating, as his farm expense across the board are up 20% to 30%.

“Some people have complained about seeing food prices in a store and of course it gets blamed back to the farmer,” said Hollifieild.

Now farmer say they have seen huge inflationary increases in things like labor, parts and the cost of fuel, but the biggest increase they have seen is in the cost of fertilizer.

“Our liquid fertilizer, liquid and dry, is over 100% increase from 2021.”

He says there is always increase in certain products but not across the board. It’s unheard of.

“I think COVID was a starting point and then since then just the amount of money being pumped into the economy is driving inflation,” said Hollifieild.

When asked if he thinks things are getting better or worse, Hollifield replied,

“I think we have hit a plateau here.”

He says he doesn’t think the issues can be fixed at the state level, but have to be done at the federal level, and until then…

“You just try to be as efficient as possible, you try to trim fuel cost where you can,” said Hollifieild.

