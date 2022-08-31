Teen arrested after eluding Twin Falls County deputies

A teenager is facing a felony eluding charge after leading deputies on a high-speed chase.
A teenager is facing a felony eluding charge after leading deputies on a high-speed chase.
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 11:53 PM MDT
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A teenager is behind bars for eluding police last Friday, driving at a high rate of speed through multiple cities within Twin Falls County.

SIRCOMM received a call from a man just before 3 a.m., who stated that a woman pointed a handgun at him after he was checking on a car parked in the middle of the road near Filer. That woman, later identified as 18-year-old Sydney Gibson, then drove east towards Twin Falls on Highway 30.

Court documents show the vehicle stopping at Curry Country Crossing, before following the reporting party. The caller told SIRCOMM the vehicle had passed him.

That’s when multiple members of the Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office got involved. Two deputies followed the vehicle at the Grandview Drive, Highway 30 intersection. The vehicle then turned south on Martin Street in Twin Falls, into the Shell Oasis Stop and Go Gas Station. Now three patrol vehicles had their overhead lights and sirens activated.

But then Gibson took off, accelerating at speeds exceeding 100 miles per hour west through Filer, in the eastbound lanes. Records show the vehicle almost hit a car head-on in Buhl, as it passed the intersection of Main and Broadway, driving into oncoming traffic.

At the intersection of 950 and 4200 N, the vehicle then turned southeast and went through private fence. The chase ended in a ditch off of 4100 North. Deputies had surrounded the car.

Documents reveal a “shots fired” call came out over the radio. When a deputy pulled Gibson out of the car, he noticed a man lying motionless in the field. It’s unknown at this time what happened to the male passenger.

Gibson’s bond is set at $100,000 and she has a preliminary hearing set for September 9 in front of Judge Harmer at 8:15 a.m.

We’ll take a closer look at this story on Wednesday.

