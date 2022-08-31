Wood River downs defending champ Twin Falls; high school sports scores

By Jack Schemmel
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 10:02 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAILEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Wood River volleyball team took down defending 4A champs Twin Falls Tuesday night.

Wood River 3, Twin Falls 1 (25-15, 25-19, 21-25, 25-20)

OTHER SCORES

Raft River 3, Wendell 1 (25-22, 25-21, 26-28, 25-25)

Oakley 3, Lighthouse 0 (25-10, 25-13, 25-19)

Murtaugh 3, Rockland 2 (11-25, 25-19, 24-26, 25-23, 15-8)

Dietrich 3, Valley 2

GIRLS SOCCER

Twin Falls 1, Wood River 0

