Wood River downs defending champ Twin Falls; high school sports scores

HAILEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Wood River volleyball team took down defending 4A champs Twin Falls Tuesday night.

Wood River 3, Twin Falls 1 (25-15, 25-19, 21-25, 25-20)

OTHER SCORES

Raft River 3, Wendell 1 (25-22, 25-21, 26-28, 25-25)

Oakley 3, Lighthouse 0 (25-10, 25-13, 25-19)

Murtaugh 3, Rockland 2 (11-25, 25-19, 24-26, 25-23, 15-8)

Dietrich 3, Valley 2

GIRLS SOCCER

Twin Falls 1, Wood River 0

