Two out of three local school districts approve plant facilities levy

The Buhl School District, the Blaine County School District, and the Jerome School District.
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 2:45 PM MDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —

BUHL SCHOOL DISTRICT

The Buhl School District 6.3-million-dollar plant facilities levy did not pass.

It needed 55% support, but only got 36% support.

BLAIN COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT

The Blaine County School Districts 25-million-dollar plant facilities levy did pass with 70% voter approval.

With this, they will be able to move forward with improving, maintaining, and repairing existing facilities. As well as making some security improvements.

JEROME SCHOOL DISTRICT

The Jerome School District 12-million-dollar bond issue did pass with 69% support.

This levy will allow the district to remodel and put an addition onto one elementary school.

