Burley beats Minico for 16th straight time on volleyball court; prep roundup

By Jack Schemmel
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 8:48 AM MDT|Updated: moments ago
RUPERT, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Burley Bobcats handled the Minico Spartans for the 16th straight volleyball match on Wednesday night.

Burley 3, Minico 0

2016 was the last time the Spartans beat the Bobcats.

OTHER VOLLEYBALL SCORES

Carey 2, Challis 0 (25-16, 25-10)

Carey 2, Camas County 0 (25-8, 25-6)

GIRLS SOCCER SCORES

Wendell 2, Filer 0

Buhl 6, Bliss 1

Shelley 6, Burley 0

BOYS SOCCER

Wendell 10, Filer 0

Buhl 1, Bliss 0

