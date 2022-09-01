Burley beats Minico for 16th straight time on volleyball court; prep roundup
The Bobcats are now 2-0
RUPERT, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Burley Bobcats handled the Minico Spartans for the 16th straight volleyball match on Wednesday night.
Burley 3, Minico 0
2016 was the last time the Spartans beat the Bobcats.
OTHER VOLLEYBALL SCORES
Carey 2, Challis 0 (25-16, 25-10)
Carey 2, Camas County 0 (25-8, 25-6)
GIRLS SOCCER SCORES
Wendell 2, Filer 0
Buhl 6, Bliss 1
Shelley 6, Burley 0
BOYS SOCCER
Wendell 10, Filer 0
Buhl 1, Bliss 0
