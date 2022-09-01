City of Twin Falls announces candidates for Economic Development Director

By KMVT News Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 2:26 PM MDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The City of Twin Falls has narrowed down the finalists for the Economic Director position.

The three finalists are Bradley Mecham, Cheryl Viola, and Shawn Barigar.

This group represents a wide spectrum of candidates stemming from several states.

The position entails preserving Twin Falls’ traditional agricultural industry, while also expanding the economic base for new industry.

A meet-and-greet is scheduled for 7 p.m. Monday, September 12th at Second Street Market, located at 210 Second Avenue South in Twin Falls.

The public is invited to attend and light refreshments will be provided.

